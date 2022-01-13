Phase 1 of UP polls: Nomination process for 58 seats begins today

LUCKNOW Filing of nominations for the first phase UP elections for 58 seats in 11 districts will commence on Friday under strict Covid guidelines.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue notification for the first phase of assembly elections and the filing of nomination papers will start on Friday, said Ajay Kumar Shukla, UP chief electoral officer.

At the time of filing of papers, only two persons will be permitted to accompany the candidate to the returning officer’s room. Candidates can submit their nominations online through the Suvidha App and submit the copy of the application regarding online submission to the returning officer.

Due to the implementation of Covid protocol by the ECI, no candidate will be allowed to take out procession at the time of filing nomination papers. Only two vehicles can be used by the candidate at the time of nomination, he said.

The Election Commission is committed for holding free, fair, inclusive, peaceful and Covid-safe polling in the state. Out of the 58 assembly seats going to polls in the first phase, nine seats are reserved for scheduled castes. The elections for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases. The ECI has fixed the polling time from 7am to 6pm, said Shukla.

The last date for filing nominations is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on January 24 while the last date for withdrawal of papers is January 27, he added.

First phase: Feb 10

No of districts: 11

No of constituencies: 58

Districts: Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur,

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra