Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Photo exhibition: ‘The Residency Thousand Stories Within’ starts in Lucknow

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jun 04, 2025 06:20 PM IST

A photo exhibition titled The Residency by photographer Anil Risal Singh, brings the glory of the iconic monument to the fore 

A photo exhibition titled ‘The Residency - Thousand Stories Within,’ bringing the glory of the iconic monument to the fore with over 30 photographic artworks by the city’s known photographer Anil Risal Singh, is displayed in the Synapse International Art Gallery. The exhibition highlights the monument’s isolation, aesthetics, and beautifully encompasses its partial destruction during the Revolt of 1857 and its further deterioration over time for various reasons.

Lucknow's Residency by Anil Risal Singh
Lucknow's Residency by Anil Risal Singh

However, for photographer Anil, all these factors have enhanced its beauty in unexpected ways, which he has tried to capture and preserve through his lens. “For me, each picture on display tells an extraordinary tale of life and energy the place has lived through in 225 years. I viewed this through my camera to achieve a balance between stability and movement, which continuously inspires.”

Earlier, the exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, whereas Additional Director General of Police Nilabja Choudhury (IPS) was present as a guest of honour.

The exhibition will continue till June 15, from 11 am to 7 pm.

The photo on display
The photo on display

News / Cities / Lucknow / Photo exhibition: ‘The Residency Thousand Stories Within’ starts in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On