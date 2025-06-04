Photo exhibition: ‘The Residency Thousand Stories Within’ starts in Lucknow

A photo exhibition titled ‘The Residency - Thousand Stories Within,’ bringing the glory of the iconic monument to the fore with over 30 photographic artworks by the city’s known photographer Anil Risal Singh, is displayed in the Synapse International Art Gallery. The exhibition highlights the monument’s isolation, aesthetics, and beautifully encompasses its partial destruction during the Revolt of 1857 and its further deterioration over time for various reasons. Lucknow's Residency by Anil Risal Singh

However, for photographer Anil, all these factors have enhanced its beauty in unexpected ways, which he has tried to capture and preserve through his lens. “For me, each picture on display tells an extraordinary tale of life and energy the place has lived through in 225 years. I viewed this through my camera to achieve a balance between stability and movement, which continuously inspires.”

Earlier, the exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, whereas Additional Director General of Police Nilabja Choudhury (IPS) was present as a guest of honour.

The exhibition will continue till June 15, from 11 am to 7 pm.