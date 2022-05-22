Physiotherapist asphyxiated as house catches fire in Agra

Agra A 48-year-old physiotherapist was asphyxiated on Sunday when his three-storey house caught fire due to short circuit in the inverter. The father of the deceased, who is a known lawyer of Agra, and the wife and children of the deceased were hospitalised after police and fire brigade rescued them in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place in a house in Baluganj area of Agra city where lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit lived on ground floor and his son Ashish Dixit, a physiotherapist resided on the first floor with his wife and two children.

“It is feared that the inverter and its batteries placed on the ground floor had a short circuit causing fire on Saturday night. The family was asleep and the smoke spread to the upper floor. The family members were caught off guard and were suffocated,” said police sources at Rakabganj police station here.

Prachi, wife of deceased, came to her senses at 3.15 am on Sunday and informed police on Dial 112 about fire in the house. Police rushed to the spot along with fire brigade and began to move out the affected family members.

Ashish Dixit (48), a physiotherapist was found dead while his father was found unconscious on the ground floor. The minor children Anshu and Khushi were also found lying unconscious in the bathroom. They were all shifted to hospital.

Gaya Prasad Dixit is a senior lawyer in the civil court of Agra and the incident spread a shock wave among lawyers.