Physiotherapist asphyxiated as house catches fire in Agra
Agra A 48-year-old physiotherapist was asphyxiated on Sunday when his three-storey house caught fire due to short circuit in the inverter. The father of the deceased, who is a known lawyer of Agra, and the wife and children of the deceased were hospitalised after police and fire brigade rescued them in the wee hours of Sunday.
The incident took place in a house in Baluganj area of Agra city where lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit lived on ground floor and his son Ashish Dixit, a physiotherapist resided on the first floor with his wife and two children.
“It is feared that the inverter and its batteries placed on the ground floor had a short circuit causing fire on Saturday night. The family was asleep and the smoke spread to the upper floor. The family members were caught off guard and were suffocated,” said police sources at Rakabganj police station here.
Prachi, wife of deceased, came to her senses at 3.15 am on Sunday and informed police on Dial 112 about fire in the house. Police rushed to the spot along with fire brigade and began to move out the affected family members.
Ashish Dixit (48), a physiotherapist was found dead while his father was found unconscious on the ground floor. The minor children Anshu and Khushi were also found lying unconscious in the bathroom. They were all shifted to hospital.
Gaya Prasad Dixit is a senior lawyer in the civil court of Agra and the incident spread a shock wave among lawyers.
-
Globe Healthcare launch: ‘Early detection key to treating cancer’
Early diagnosis is the key to treating cancer and with advancement in technology and raised awareness more patients are coming at an early stage. However, even now, a large number of patients come at a late stage, said experts while addressing a press conference organised by Globe Healthcare, which was launched on Sunday. The chief guest of the function was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also the health minister of Uttar Pradesh.
-
Case against ex-MP Atiq Ahmad for illegal construction in Prayagraj
The case was registered on the complaint of Prayagraj Development Authority officials on Sunday. In his complaint, PDA official BN Singh alleged that a boundary wall and two tin shades were constructed at Mafioso-turned – former Phulpur MP Atiq Ahmad residence at Chakia without any permission. The construction was demolished on March 28, 2022. Atiq's ancestral house at Chakia was demolished by a PDA team in September 2020 as it was constructed without approval of any map by PDA officials.
-
As mercury soars, protests over power cuts increase in Lucknow
Lucknow Irked with prolonged power cuts at night amid sweltering heat, irate residents have given vent to their anger at six substations in the state capital during the past one month. At some substations, police had to intervene to maintain peace. After disruption of power supply in Bangla Bazar at 10.15 pm on Friday night, residents kept on waiting for restoration till 3.30 am Saturday.
-
‘No order for surrender, cancellation of ration cards in U.P.’
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order had been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state. It also said that recovery orders too had not been issued—neither by the government nor by the concerning department. Sorabh Babu further clarified that the eligibility/ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide GO dated October 07, 2014 and no new changes had been made since then.
-
We have expectations of justice from court: Mufti-e-Banaras
Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, has said, “We have expectations of justice from the court.” Nomani was chairing a meeting of the committee's members and prominent citizens, in Bunkar Colony, on Sunday, when he made the comment. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city. The committee's advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Tauheed Ahmad threw light on legal points.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics