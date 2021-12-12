Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to get elephants from Karnataka

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve will soon get elephants from Karnataka, a river reserve official said on Sunday
Pilibhit Tiger Reserve will soon get elephants from Karnataka. Forest officials have already been sent to Bengaluru to examine and assess the health of potential elephants. (For representation purpose)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 09:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), located in the western UP district of Pilibhit, will soon have elephants from Karnataka, river reserve officials said on Sunday. A team of forest officials have already been sent to Bengaluru to examine and assess the health of prospective elephants.

Naveen Khandelwal, deputy director of PTR, said, “The team of experts will assess the training and examine the elephants to ascertain their condition. Once this is done based on the recommendation by the experts, the elephants will be brought to PTR. This entire exercise would take another two months.”

As per the plan, the PTR is planning to bring five elephants to the reserve by the end of next year. One of the youngest tiger reserves in the country, PTR is located in the Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh, bordering Nepal. A hotspot for the Tigers population, the environment is deemed fit to sustain elephants. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, located adjacent to PTR, has elephants.

“The environment in PTR is suitable to sustain elephants. Besides, we also need elephants to carry out several routine works, including patrolling inside the core area of the reserve,” said the officer.

As per forest officials, the elephants will also help in reducing tiger-human conflict, which is prevalent in several areas of PTR. Currently, the PTR officials request elephants from nearby Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to track any big cat which enters farms outside the core area of the reserve forest.

Besides elephants, the forest officials have also proposed to introduce rhinos in PTR.

