Placement 2021: IIT-Kanpur gets 940 offers till Day 4, 1.2 cr highest domestic package

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) on Monday said this year it had recorded highest placement offers with the maximum annual packages of USD 274,250 for international and ₹1.2 crore for domestic offers. In total, 49 offers above ₹1 crore have been received so far.

In the placement season 2021-22, IIT-K has witnessed new highs in offers made by recruiters. Starting the season virtually on December 1, the institute received a total of 940 offers at the end of Day 4, out of which, 773 were accepted. This is in addition to the 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) those have already been accepted.

In 2020-21, at the end of Day 3, 665 offers were made whereas in 2019-20, 594 offers were made. This shows a significant increase of 32.5% in the number of offers made till Day 3 this year, which is 887. At the end of Day 4, 109 offers in core sector companies were made to 97 students. This constitutes over 11.5% of the total jobs offered. On the other hand, 16 start-ups offered 45 jobs until Day 4.

Director, IIT Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “The new highs we are witnessing so far this year is indicative of the growing trust recruiters are bestowing upon the institute and its students despite the pandemic-induced challenges. We are confident and hopeful that we would end the remainder of the season on a high as well.”

So far, at the end of Day 4, the institute received 47 international offers. This is a big jump of 150% over last year when 19 international offers were received. Of the total 773 students placed, about 55% are undergraduates and 45% are postgraduates. So far, 216 companies have finished their recruitment process and more are lined up for next few days.

IIT Kanpur has pulled in top recruiters like Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, among others this season.

