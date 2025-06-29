Plant more saplings on a single day than U.P.’s population: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the logo of ‘Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan 2025,’ and announced an ambitious goal of planting more saplings on a single day than the total population of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He gave the direction during a high-level review meeting. The CM announced that a total 35 crore saplings will be planted during Van Mahotsav—an initiative that surpasses even the total population of Uttar Pradesh— from July 1 to 7. Describing it as a major environmental event, he urged that preparations begin immediately, emphasising the need to spread the message, “Plant trees, save trees”.

According to officials, the forest department will plant 12.60 crore saplings, while other departments will account for 22.40 crore saplings. Detailed department-wise targets have been set, with ongoing work on rural and urban microplans and nodal officers appointed across all departments to ensure coordination.

The CM said, “The campaign, themed ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, represents a collective push to transition the state from heatwave to greenwave. Between 2017 and 2024, more than 204.92 crore saplings have been planted across the state. As per the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, the state’s green cover increased by 3 lakh acres between 2017 and 2023—a feat made possible through massive public participation.”

To ensure supply, 52.43 crore saplings have been raised across 1,901 forest department nurseries, 146 horticulture department nurseries, 55 sericulture nurseries and 484 private nurseries. This diverse stock includes species suitable for industrial use, construction, fruit-bearing, fodder, and ornamental purposes.

The CM directed that each department implement its action plan with utmost seriousness to guarantee the campaign’s success. He stressed that large-scale plantation should take place in all schools covered under Project Alankar. Similarly, moringa and other shade-giving trees must be planted in all medical colleges and district hospitals, providing long-term benefits to patients and their families.

He also called for dense plantations in all industrial units to enhance the green and healthy nature of the industrial environment. Additionally, priority planting of trees like neem, pakkad and peepal in all destitute cow shelters was emphasised.

Yogi stressed that this year’s campaign must place river revival at its core. Emphasising the positive impact of past conservation efforts, he said these gains must be built upon with renewed commitment. He instructed that extensive plantation drives be undertaken along both banks of rivers to improve water quality and enhance biodiversity. Where necessary, the channelisation of rivers should also be carried out. Additionally, all ponds within river catchment areas will be lined with plantations and simultaneously taken up for conservation and rejuvenation efforts.

The CM encouraged the planting of fruit-bearing trees like mango, jamun and tamarind in public spaces to ensure both greenery and nutritional value with special emphasis on planting along expressways. Yogi directed that large-scale plantation be undertaken along the Gorakhpur Link, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Agra-Lucknow, and Ganga Expressways to create a vibrant green belt between service lanes and main roads.

He stressed that while plantation is vital, equal attention must be given to the protection and nurturing of saplings. The CM directed that every planted sapling be geo-tagged and proper fencing arrangements ensured for their safety.

Yogi said this initiative is not merely a government programme, but a step towards securing a better and healthier future for the people of Uttar Pradesh. “When every household plants a sapling and every citizen commits to its care, Uttar Pradesh will not only remain the most populous state, but will also emerge as the greenest and most environmentally conscious state in the country,” he added.