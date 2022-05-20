Plea seeking ASI survey, CCTV cams at Shahi Eidgah mosque moved in Mathura court
AGRA A petitioner moved three applications in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, on Thursday seeking to send an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) team to the Shahi Eidgah Masjid to report on the presence of “signs of a Hindu temple”, installation of CCTV cameras, enhancement of security by the CRPF there and monitoring by additional chief secretary (home).
The applications moved by Manish Yadav, a petitioner in one of the cases filed in Mathura court on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue, would be taken up on July 1, 2022.
“The place where namaz is offered in Shahi Eidgah mosque is the actual ‘garbh grah’ (birthplace) of Lord Krishna. Thus the area needs to be cordoned off and placed under high security by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),” stated Yadav on Thursday.
“The opposite parties, including the management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque and its staff, are removing vital evidences of it being a Hindu temple. Therefore, the district magistrate, superintendent of police (Mathura) and commandant of CRPF should be directed to ensure security of the disputed site,” he demanded in the applications.
The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque are under security of the CRPF and the local police with zones demarcated.
“For round-the-clock vigil, there is need for installing CCTV cameras on the premises of Shahi Eidgah mosque. The Archaeological Survey of India should conduct a survey of the disputed property, and no unknown person should be allowed for its safety and security,” stated Yadav.
“The petitioners in all cases filed on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue are in the habit of filing baseless applications when the date of July 1, 2022, has been fixed in these cases. No copy of the applications, as usual, are provided to us in the case,” stated Tanveer Ahmed, counsel and secretary of management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, contesting the cases.
Manish Yadav, the petitioner, had on May 12, 2022, moved applications before the Allahabad high court, which directed the lower court in Mathura to decide within four months on the two applications filed on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi issue.
The two applications included a temporary injunction (TI) application, as well as the application for joining the trial of all the pending cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.
-
