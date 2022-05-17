Plea seeks injunction against prayers at Mathura mosque

AGRA A lawyer from Lucknow has filed a petition before the court of district judge, Mathura, seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The petitioner has advocated representative suit so that all pending cases on the issue of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi (before Mathura court) could be heard together and has sought permanent injunction to restrain the managing committee and staff of Shahi Eidgah Mosque from entering 13.37-acre premises and hand over possession of land after removal of the alleged structure (mosque).

“We are of the belief that the Shahi Eidgah mosque has come up at the place where a temple existed. It was here Lord Krishna was born. We thus seek that Muslims be restrained by permanent injunction from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque,” said Singh after moving the application.

“Since the structure has been constructed on the remains of a Hindu temple, it is akin to a temple and does not qualify the merit of a mosque,” he said.

Singh maintained that the mosque does not fulfil the pre-condition laid out in the Quran, which says a mosque should be built on an undisputed land having no mark of any other religion.

The petition along with application under Section 91 read with Section 92 and Section 151 of Civil Procedure Code was moved in the court of district judge, Mathura, on Tuesday. As district judge, Mathura, was on leave, the petition was presented before the court of additional district judge (VIII) and May 25, 2022, was fixed for hearing on the issue of admissibility.

The petitioner, Shailendra Singh, a lawyer from Lucknow, filed this case on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as friend and devotee of Lord Krishna. Other petitioners include lawyers from Delhi and Lucknow, besides six girl law students from Lucknow and Dehradun universities.

“We have filed the petition along with application under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code, which provides that either advocate-general of the state or two or more persons with common intention can file application before district judge seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity,” stated Shailendra Singh.

“If the application is allowed, publication would be made to invite objection for hearing all the cases in one as representative case,” he stated.