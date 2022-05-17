Plea seeks injunction against prayers at Mathura mosque
AGRA A lawyer from Lucknow has filed a petition before the court of district judge, Mathura, seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
The petitioner has advocated representative suit so that all pending cases on the issue of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi (before Mathura court) could be heard together and has sought permanent injunction to restrain the managing committee and staff of Shahi Eidgah Mosque from entering 13.37-acre premises and hand over possession of land after removal of the alleged structure (mosque).
“We are of the belief that the Shahi Eidgah mosque has come up at the place where a temple existed. It was here Lord Krishna was born. We thus seek that Muslims be restrained by permanent injunction from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque,” said Singh after moving the application.
“Since the structure has been constructed on the remains of a Hindu temple, it is akin to a temple and does not qualify the merit of a mosque,” he said.
Singh maintained that the mosque does not fulfil the pre-condition laid out in the Quran, which says a mosque should be built on an undisputed land having no mark of any other religion.
The petition along with application under Section 91 read with Section 92 and Section 151 of Civil Procedure Code was moved in the court of district judge, Mathura, on Tuesday. As district judge, Mathura, was on leave, the petition was presented before the court of additional district judge (VIII) and May 25, 2022, was fixed for hearing on the issue of admissibility.
The petitioner, Shailendra Singh, a lawyer from Lucknow, filed this case on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as friend and devotee of Lord Krishna. Other petitioners include lawyers from Delhi and Lucknow, besides six girl law students from Lucknow and Dehradun universities.
“We have filed the petition along with application under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code, which provides that either advocate-general of the state or two or more persons with common intention can file application before district judge seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity,” stated Shailendra Singh.
“If the application is allowed, publication would be made to invite objection for hearing all the cases in one as representative case,” he stated.
Yogi council of ministers thanks PM Modi for his interaction and guidance
Lucknow: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief minister Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers for nearly four hours here on “subjects furthering good governance and ease of living for the citizens,” the council of ministers passed a resolution greeting him for completion of 8-year term as Varanasi MP and thanking him for his guidance.
Delhi government panel suggests increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis has recommended a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday. Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.
Akhilesh assails UP govt over power crisis
All the hollow announcements and rhetoric of the BJP government that it is supplying enough and uninterrupted power to people are now exposed. The people are distressed over the unannounced power cuts. There is a public outcry over the power disruptions across the state--be it Lucknow or Gorakhpur. Akhilesh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly blamed “wrong government policies and narrow mind-set of the BJP” for the worsening power situation in the state.
Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said. The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature's call on Monday evening.
One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
