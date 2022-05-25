Plea seeks permission for worship of ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi

VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court on Tuesday, seeking permission for regular ‘darshan and poojan’ of the ‘Shivling’, which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiran Singh, international general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, moved the application in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar. The court accepted the application and fixed May 25 as the date of hearing, according to a lawyer.

The application was titled, Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar, the Swayambhu emerged at Kashi vs State of U.P and others.

On May 16, an advocate for the Hindu petitioners in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi mosque during court-ordered proceedings of survey, including videography. He filed an application in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, urging that the area where the ‘Shivling’ was found should be secured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A local court directed the district magistrate to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners stated that a ‘Shivling’ was found during a court-mandated survey.

Rais Ahmad Ansari, one of the advocates of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, said there was no ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi.