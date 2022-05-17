Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Plea to shift water pipeline out of sealed area in Gyanvapi
lucknow news

Plea to shift water pipeline out of sealed area in Gyanvapi

Petition filed by district government counsel a day after a court ordered to seal the area inside the mosque after it was claimed that a Shivling was found there on the last day of the survey
The Gyanvapi mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. (PTI Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI A petition was filed in a court of Varanasi on Tuesday seeking directions for shifting pipelines (through which water is supplied for namazis to perform ‘wuzu’) from the sealed area in the Gyanvapi mosque.

The petition was filed by district government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey a day after a court ordered to seal the area inside the mosque after it was claimed that a Shivling was found there on the last day of the survey. The court accepted the application and fixed May 18 as the next date of hearing, said Pandey.

He said the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for ‘wuzu’.

Pandey said the court accepted the application and fixed May 18 for hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP