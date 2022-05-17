Plea to shift water pipeline out of sealed area in Gyanvapi

VARANASI A petition was filed in a court of Varanasi on Tuesday seeking directions for shifting pipelines (through which water is supplied for namazis to perform ‘wuzu’) from the sealed area in the Gyanvapi mosque.

The petition was filed by district government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey a day after a court ordered to seal the area inside the mosque after it was claimed that a Shivling was found there on the last day of the survey. The court accepted the application and fixed May 18 as the next date of hearing, said Pandey.

He said the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for ‘wuzu’.

Pandey said the court accepted the application and fixed May 18 for hearing.