Plea to shift water pipeline out of sealed area in Gyanvapi
VARANASI A petition was filed in a court of Varanasi on Tuesday seeking directions for shifting pipelines (through which water is supplied for namazis to perform ‘wuzu’) from the sealed area in the Gyanvapi mosque.
The petition was filed by district government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey a day after a court ordered to seal the area inside the mosque after it was claimed that a Shivling was found there on the last day of the survey. The court accepted the application and fixed May 18 as the next date of hearing, said Pandey.
He said the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for ‘wuzu’.
Pandey said the court accepted the application and fixed May 18 for hearing.
Residents of Ludhiana colony protest over snapping of sewer connections
Three days after illegal sewer connections of around 70 houses in Guru Nanak Nagar Colony near Gill'z Garden (Gill Road) were snapped, residents of the area staged a protest against the municipal corporation and state government on Tuesday. The action was taken under the ongoing drive to snap illegal sewer connections of 240 colonies within and outside the MC limits and the protesting residents rued that they now have no place to dump sewage.
Ludhiana: Chemist opens fire at former friend outside petrol pump
A chemist fired at and injured Kamaldeep's former friend outside a petrol pump near Samrala Chowk late on Monday night. The Division Number 7 police have registered an attempt to murder case against Gagandeep Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who owns a chemist shop on Pindi Street. He drove himself to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after two bullets hit his arm. Kamaldeep said that one of the bullets pierced through his bicep.
LAC insect Day: 78 students briefed on lac insect and its importance at PAU in Ludhiana
The department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, on Monday observed first 'National Lac insect Day' under Indian Council of Agricultural Research-sponsored network project on conservation of lac insect genetic resources. The day aims to raise awareness among students about lac insect and socio-economic importance of its cultivation. A total of 76 undergraduate and postgraduate students participated in the programme. A field visit to 'Lac Insect and Host Park' was also arranged.
50 years since maiden journey, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express set for an upgrade
As it completes fifty years of running, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express -- one of the most popular trains -- is set to get an upgrade with Vande Bharat coaches. Initially, the train consisted of four chair car coaches, one AC first class and two AC sleeper class coaches. In 1975, after the train gained popularity, the frequency was increased to three days. Subsequently, in 1981, the number of train coaches was increased to 18.
Local body polls in Maharashtra likely during monsoon after SC order
The local body elections in Maharashtra may not be held till July as the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission to complete the pre-election process and conduct the polls wherever possible during monsoon, especially where rainfall was low. The elections to the 20 municipal corporations could be conducted in September-October, while 25 district councils, 284 panchayat samitis, and 2,000-odd gram panchayats could go to the polls in October-November, it said.
