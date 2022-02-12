PM, CM invited for Sant Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Varanasi

Shri Guru Ravidas Janma Sthan Public Charitable Trust of Varanasi has sent invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Sant Shri Guru Ravidas Jayanti (birth anniversary) celebrations to be held at Sant Shri Guru Ravidas Janmasthan Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur area of temple city on February 16.

Invitations have also been extended to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the 645th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas, said trustee Krishna Lala Saroa.

“The celebrations will take place in presence of trust chairman Sant Niranjan Das, who will be arriving here from Jalandhar (Punjab), along with a large number of followers of Sant Ravidas by a special train on February 14,” added Saroa.

Saroa expressed hope that all the dignitaries will accept the invite and participate in the celebrations.

“All preparations have already been completed. Followers of Saint Ravidas have started arriving here from different parts of the world. They are being provided free fooding and lodging facilities,” he said.

Many followers, who arrived here on Saturday, offered prayers to Saint Guru Ravidas Ji at the temple.

A devotee from Punjab Loveprit said he always wanted to visit Sant Ravidas Temple and his wish has come true now.

“After offering prayers to Sant Sri Guru Ravidas, I am feeling very happy today,” said Loveprit.