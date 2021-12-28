PM dedicates Bina-Panki pipeline to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline to the nation in Kanpur on Tuesday. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were prominent among those present on the occasion.

The 356-km pipeline, to be operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has been set up at the cost of ₹1,524 crore and will cater to the demand of petroleum products from northern states and has a capacity of 3.5 million metric tonne per annum.

The project also includes augmentation of tankage capacity at Panki Depot to two lakh kilolitre and state-of-the-art railway sidings. This pipeline will reduce carbon emission by around 68% in product transportation from Bina in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur. During the construction phase, the project generated 7 lakh man-days of employment while post commissioning the employment generation will be approximately 200 people.

This project will strengthen the supply of petroleum products in Kanpur, Lucknow, Aonla, Shahjahanpur, Baitalpur and Gonda in eastern and central UP, Kathgodam in southern Uttarakhand and Muzaffarpur in northern Bihar.