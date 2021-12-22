PM invites suggestions for his speech at IIT-K convocation ceremony on Dec 28

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28. He called upon students of this institution, other IITs and the vast IIT alumni network spread globally to share ideas for his speech.

“I look forward to being at IIT-Kanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions,” the PM tweeted on Wednesday.

According to NaMo app, PM Modi may incorporate some of the suggestions in his address. “One may recall that PM Modi has addressed convocation ceremonies of various IITs in the past as well. You can share your ideas in the comments section below. The forum will be active till December 27,” it reads.

Earlier in the day, IIT-Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar posted on social media, “I am delighted to share that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has kindly accepted to be the chief guest for the 54th convocation of

@IITKanpur. The convocation will be held on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021. Join us to be part of this momentous day. Stay tuned for more details.”