PM Modi ended neglect of eastern UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused previous governments formed by other parties of neglecting eastern Uttar Pradesh and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ending this.

“Only a few days back, PM inaugurated a fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur that was closed down 31 years ago. The newly inaugurated factory is four times the capacity of the previous one. Along with that, the PM inaugurated AIIMS in Gorakhpur. We all know that in this region, people suffered from brain fever, malaria, kala-azar, chikungunya and dengue, but previously people were left to fend for themselves. Modi ji has given us a viral research centre there now,” Yogi Adityanath said after PM inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The PM has inaugurated projects worth ₹10000 crore on December 7 in east UP. Before that, he inaugurated nine medical colleges from Siddharthnagar and also gave an international airport in Kushinagar,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath accused the previous governments of not taking any interest in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, the irrigation scheme launched by PM Modi in 2016.

“On coming to power in 2014, the PM took up 100 irrigation schemes like Saryu Nahar project that were stuck for decades. Of these, 18 projects were identified in UP, out of which 17 are now completed. These projects would help irrigate 22 lakh hectares of land in UP,” Adityanath said.

“Work is on in one remaining project, the Madhya Ganga project that would link three districts,” Adityanath said adding that Saryu Nahar project would transform the lives of farmers.

The chief minister said the first barrage of the Saryu Nahar project would also usher in prosperity, check migration and also increase tourist footfalls.

“Close to the Nepal border, the region around Saryu Ghaghra barrage would attract tourists,” he said.