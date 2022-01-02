PM Modi keeps promise, meets sportspersons in UP’s Meerut

In his formal interaction with Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian athletes in July last, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised race walker Priyanka Goswami to meet her at her home in Meerut when she asked for more facilities for sportspersons there.

Goswami, who finished a creditable 17th at the Tokyo Games, was surprised to meet the PM on Sunday in Meerut where he laid the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University that will be Uttar Pradesh’s first sports university.

“Yes, PM Sir fulfilled his promise which he had made to me before the Tokyo Olympics,” said Goswami who comes from a humble background. Her father works as a bus conductor. “Even PM Sir had reminded me of his promise during a breakfast meeting with all the Indian Olympians in New Delhi in August. It’s like a dream come true when I along with my parents met him. PM Sir asked me about my further plans in sport,” Goswami said.

She also hailed the laying of foundation stone of a sports university in Meerut. “It’s going to be a big positive step for sports and sportspersons of the state. The university will help stop migration of UP sportspersons to other states,” she said. Goswami wasn’t alone as it was also a big surprise for young hockey drag flicker Shardanand Tiwari when he found PM Narendra Modi in front of him at Meerut, asking about his journey in the game of hockey. “How do you people manage your day, play, fooding and other things etc” were the common questions the PM asked him and his 17 other teammates.

“This could all be made possible only after we won the junior national title after a gap of 30 years and it was a great honour for all of us,” Tiwari said. Tiwari, who scored a match-winning goal against Belgium in the quarterfinal of men’s junior world cup in Bhubaneswar last month, said he had never imagined meeting the PM ever in his life. He said a historical win at the national championship at Kovalpatti in Tamil Nadu last month made it possible.

Tiwari, who has a silver medal at the Sultan Johar Cup event at Malaysia in the past, has a gold medal at the Khelo India and a silver medal at the junior national championship. Son of a home guard in the state capital, Tiwari said he could play hockey and attain success in his life because of the full support of the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate.

“Whatever I am today is because of hockey and I feel proud to have played an important role in UP’s win at the junior nationals after 30 years as I was told that UP could never emerge champion at the nationals after 1990,” he said, adding, the PM spent almost 20 minutes with sportspersons today (Sunday).”

Other members of the hockey team who were introduced to the PM included Prateek Nigam, Vikas Gaur, Haaris, Manish Sahani, Amit Kumar Yadav, Aditya Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Aamir Ali, Ankit Singh, Rajan Gupta, Sujeet Kumar, Uttam Singh, Samarth Prajapati, Zaid Khan, Saurabh Anand, Arun Sahani, coach Vikash Pal and manager Rajesh Kumar Sonkar.

Besides them, Olympians and Paralympians at Tokyo like Lalit Upadhyay, Shivapal Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Anu Rani, Satish Kumar, Suhas LY, Praveen Kumar, Jyoti, Vivek Chikara, Ajeet Singh, Deependra Singh and Akash too met the PM in Meerut.

“It was a great moment for all the leading sportspersons, including Olympian and Paralympians of the state, to meet PM Modi Ji. Everybody is impressed with the way PM discussed their sporting culture and history of the state,” said director, sports, Uttar Pradesh, RP Singh.

While talking about the sports university, Singh said it was going to be a big milestone in the history of UP’s sports as now the youth of the state could look for a different way of life in sport. “Certainly, UP’s sports standard will touch new heights in future,” he said. It is learnt that the Yogi government recently honoured all the Olympians and Paralympians who won medals at the Tokyo Games with cash awards.

