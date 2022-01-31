PM Modi mentions Sangam city girl’s postcard in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

A postcard sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a schoolgirl of Sangam city has found a mention in his ‘ Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday in its first episode of 2022.

Reacting to over one crore postcards received from children from across India and abroad, the PM said, “These postcards provide a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of our generation for the country’s future.”

While sharing views from select postcards, the PM specifically mentioned Navya Verma, a Class 8 student of Patanjali Rishikul, Prayagraj. Navya wrote: “Mera Bharat ka ek sapna hai, jahan 2047 mein sabhi ko samman purvak jeevan mile, jahan kisan samradh ho aur desh mein bhrastachar na ho. (I have a dream of India in 2047, where all citizens will lead honourable and peaceful lives, farmers would be prosperous, and the country would be corruption free).”

More than 1.5 crore students from all CBSE schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and various state education boards across the country and 250 CBSE schools in 26 countries abroad participated in this postcard writing campaign. Students had to write a postcard drawing the attention of the PM on any of the two topics: ‘Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle’ and ‘My Vision for India in 2047’.

It was under this campaign that the postcard, written by Navya Verma, was selected among the 75 best ideas from across the country. Modi will felicitate and encourage these select children at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, soon where Navya will get an opportunity to interact with him, shared Nityanand Singh, principal of Patanjali Rishikul.