PM Modi’s vision has transformed Kashi: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the physical development of Kashi while preserving its spiritual and cultural heritage. What PM Modi said about Kashi over seven years ago, he fulfilled it, the chief minister stated at a public meeting in Karakhiyaon after the PM gifted a host of projects to Varanasi.

The fame of Kashi increased around the globe due to the grandeur of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which Prime Minister inaugurated on December 13, said Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi said Kashi needed the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor for centuries, but this work couldn’t be done earlier due to lack of vision.

“Now, Kashi has a grand and divine Kashi Vishwanath Dham. A huge crowd is emerging to see the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,” Yogi said.

Development works that were done in Kashi while maintaining its heritage have given a distinguished identity to Kashi and UP on the global stage, he said. All this happened because of PM Modi whose vision transformed Kashi, the chief minister added.

Yogi said at the time of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, PM Modi had honoured the construction workers who had been engaged in the project.

Today, the foundation stone of a new dairy has been laid in Varanasi it would benefit the milk producers and farmers, he added.

The profit earned by Banas Dairy from the farmers is being returned by the PM in the form of bonus, he said, adding that along with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a gift of nearly ₹2100 crore to the country and Varanasi. (PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹2095 in Varanasi on Thursday. He digitally transferred a bonus of about ₹35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers.).

Before the Prime Minister’s address, Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to him.

At the beginning of the programme, the chief minister welcomed the PM with an angavastram.

