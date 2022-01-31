Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘PM Modi to address UP BJP workers virtually on Feb 2’
lucknow news

‘PM Modi to address UP BJP workers virtually on Feb 2’

Giving this information, Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said large LED screens will be installed in all the assembly constituencies for the PM’s event
Giving this information, Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said large LED screens will be installed in all the assembly constituencies for the PM's event
Published on Jan 31, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) economy on February 2 (Wednesday) at 11am, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

Rathi said large LED screens will be installed in all the assembly constituencies and registration of party workers will be done to ensure their participation in the event. Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said as per the instructions of party’s national president JP Nadda, all arrangements had been made.

He said all the national, state, region and district level office bearers and working committee members residing in the assembly, coordinators of different party cells, departments and projects, co-conveners and divisional presidents will also take part.

As per Srivastava, all BJP MPs, MLAs, members of municipal corporations and municipalities besides zila panchayat members would also participate in the PM’s programme. He said all party presidents of all the districts coming under Kashi region had fixed the venue for the programme and provided the list to the state office.

He directed all the 71 Vidhan Sabha in-charges of Kashi region to make a list of the above categories of workers participating in the programme and ensure arrangements for informing one another in this regard. Party’s co media in-charge Santosh Solapurkar said photographs of the programme to be organised in each assembly segment will be uploaded by party workers on the “Namo App” as per the instructions of top party brass.

