PM Modi to lay Ganga Expressway foundation stone tomorrow

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

The expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, will pass through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. It would connect western and eastern regions of the state, officials said.

It would be the longest expressway of UP, officials said.

The Ganga expressway would have a 3.5 km air strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes.

The 594 km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore.

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of UP. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

