PM Modi virtually inaugurates 19 revamped railway stations in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday got 19 redeveloped railway stations in Uttar Pradesh, including key ones like Govindpuri (Kanpur), Balrampur, Bareilly City, Bijnor, and Fatehabad, equipped with a blend of modern design and local architectural elements. Siddharthnagar station has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹ 10.92 crore. (HT Photo)

These 19 are among the 103 railway stations across the country inaugurated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The inauguration was done virtually from Bikaner in Rajasthan, with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath joining the event from Lucknow.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, “All 103 Amrit Stations across India, including 19 in Uttar Pradesh, dedicated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embody New India’s blend of heritage preservation, development resolve, and the synergy of speed and pride.”

Other revamped stations in the state include Gola Gokarnnath, Govardhan, Hathras City, Idgah Agra, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani, Pukhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar, Suremanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, and Ujhani.

The refurbished stations are equipped with state-of-the-art waiting lounges, escalators, lifts, digital displays, amenities for differently-abled passengers, and energy-efficient infrastructure. The upgrades aim to ease passenger movement, improve travel experience, and contribute to regional economic growth.

The redevelopment of the 103 stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories has been carried out at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore. In total, over 1,300 stations are set to be transformed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aligning with the government’s broader vision to modernise railway infrastructure across the country.

At the Govindpuri station in Kanpur, redeveloped at an estimated cost of ₹25.5 crore, school students depicted the valour of Indian Armed Forces displayed during Operation Sindoor. The cultural segment highlighted the military’s decisive response.

UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana, mayor Pramila Pandey, MPs Ramesh Awasthi and Devendra Singh Bhole, and MLAs Surendra Maithani and Mahesh Trivedi were among those present on the occasion.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, CPRO, NER (Gorakhpur), Balrampur station has been refurbished at a cost of ₹10.78 crore, Gola Gokarannath at ₹6.65 crore, Mailani Junction at ₹8.15 crore, Ramghat Halt at ₹8.02 crore, Siddharthnagar at ₹10.92 crore, and Swami Narayan Chhapia at ₹7.01 crore.