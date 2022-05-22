PM to carry out digital ‘bhumi pujan’ of 2000 projects in UPon June 3

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over digital ‘bhumi pujan’ of 2000 projects of over ₹75,000 crore at the third ground breaking ceremony in the state capital on June 3. Around 150 industrialists will take part in the event.

The PM will also lay foundation stones of government projects worth ₹5500 crore, including ₹3800 crore Medical Device Park in Yamuna Expressway area.

Top industrialists who will attend the ceremony are chairman of the Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani and chairman of Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani, among others.

Around 62 industrialists have given their consent to attend the event till date, according to the state government.

The PM will also inaugurate an exhibition which will have 12 stalls of start-ups. Fourteen stalls will be put up by investors displaying their products and 62 stalls will be of one district one products (ODOP) scheme of the state government.

Around 3000 people will attend the event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, including union ministers and officials.

The state government has constituted 10 committees for successfully conducting the event.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Mittal are monitoring preparations of the mega event.

The chief secretary has sent invitation to all those investors who have proposed to invest more than ₹3 crore.

Meerut, Ayodhya to get max MSME projects

The MSME department of the state government will roll out 865 projects worth ₹3,586 crore at the third ground breaking ceremony. According to the state government, highest number of 283 MSME units will come up in Meerut with an investment of ₹702 crore.

Temple town Ayodhya will be the second biggest beneficiary. Around 128 MSME units will be set up in Ayodhya with an investment of ₹915 crore.