PM to carry out digital ‘bhumi pujan’ of 2000 projects in UPon June 3
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over digital ‘bhumi pujan’ of 2000 projects of over ₹75,000 crore at the third ground breaking ceremony in the state capital on June 3. Around 150 industrialists will take part in the event.
The PM will also lay foundation stones of government projects worth ₹5500 crore, including ₹3800 crore Medical Device Park in Yamuna Expressway area.
Top industrialists who will attend the ceremony are chairman of the Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani and chairman of Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani, among others.
Around 62 industrialists have given their consent to attend the event till date, according to the state government.
The PM will also inaugurate an exhibition which will have 12 stalls of start-ups. Fourteen stalls will be put up by investors displaying their products and 62 stalls will be of one district one products (ODOP) scheme of the state government.
Around 3000 people will attend the event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, including union ministers and officials.
The state government has constituted 10 committees for successfully conducting the event.
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Mittal are monitoring preparations of the mega event.
The chief secretary has sent invitation to all those investors who have proposed to invest more than ₹3 crore.
Meerut, Ayodhya to get max MSME projects
The MSME department of the state government will roll out 865 projects worth ₹3,586 crore at the third ground breaking ceremony. According to the state government, highest number of 283 MSME units will come up in Meerut with an investment of ₹702 crore.
Temple town Ayodhya will be the second biggest beneficiary. Around 128 MSME units will be set up in Ayodhya with an investment of ₹915 crore.
-
Woman killed, son injured after their SUV rams into divider at Satyawati flyover
A 45-year-old woman died while Poonam Bhatia (45)'s son sustained grievous injuries when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a divider and crashed into a railing at Satyawati flyover on early Sunday morning. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the woman and her son were on their way home after attending a function when the accident took place. Bharat Nagar police received information about the accident around 5am on Sunday.
-
175 crore saplings to be planted in U.P. in next 5 years: Minister
A national seminar on “building a shared future for all life” was organised on the Biodiversity Day at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, on Sunday. State forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar were also present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, minister Saxena said in the past 5 years the state had planted a record 100 crore saplings. During the event, an environment calendar and biodiversity poster were also released.
-
Physiotherapist asphyxiated as house catches fire in Agra
Agra A 48-year-old physiotherapist was asphyxiated on Sunday when lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit's three-storey house caught fire due to short circuit in the inverter. The incident took place in a house in Baluganj area of Agra city where lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit lived on ground floor and his son Ashish Dixit, a physiotherapist resided on the first floor with his wife and two children. The minor children Anshu and Khushi were also found lying unconscious in the bathroom.
-
Globe Healthcare launch: ‘Early detection key to treating cancer’
Early diagnosis is the key to treating cancer and with advancement in technology and raised awareness more patients are coming at an early stage. However, even now, a large number of patients come at a late stage, said experts while addressing a press conference organised by Globe Healthcare, which was launched on Sunday. The chief guest of the function was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also the health minister of Uttar Pradesh.
-
Case against ex-MP Atiq Ahmad for illegal construction in Prayagraj
The case was registered on the complaint of Prayagraj Development Authority officials on Sunday. In his complaint, PDA official BN Singh alleged that a boundary wall and two tin shades were constructed at Mafioso-turned – former Phulpur MP Atiq Ahmad residence at Chakia without any permission. The construction was demolished on March 28, 2022. Atiq's ancestral house at Chakia was demolished by a PDA team in September 2020 as it was constructed without approval of any map by PDA officials.
