PM to dedicate fertiliser factory, AIIMS to east UP on December 7

GORAKHPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate two key projects – a fertiliser factory and the newly constructed AIIMS – in Gorakhpur and dedicate them to the eastern UP region on December 7, district officials said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM had laid the foundation stones of these projects during a rally in the run-up to 2017 assembly elections on July 22, 2016 from Manbela ground in Gorakhpur.

Modi will also inaugurate nine laboratories at the Regional Medical Research Centre at the BRD medical college, said officials.

“The people of Purvanchal are happy as the PM is coming to gift them two important projects,” said BJP spokeperson Satyendra Sinha.

The visit of the PM, who inaugurated the Kushinagar airport on October 20, assumes significance as UP elections are due early next year. The east UP region, including Gorakhpur, Basti, Azamgarh and Varanasi divisions, accounts for 164 assembly seats, of which BJP managed to win 115 in the previous elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AIIMS is being dubbed as a flagship project to give a boost to the medical infrastructure of east UP while the fertilizer factory could bolster the BJP dispensation’s farmer outreach. The factory, which was once used to be the pride of the region and was shut down following an accident in the early nineties, would also boost the agriculture sector and generate jobs here. With a capacity of manufacturing 3,850 metric tonnes of neem coated urea, the factory has been set up afresh by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as five-time MP of Gorakhpur, had remained vocal in Parliament for the revival of the fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur and raised the demand to restore the past glory of east UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After becoming CM, Adityanath ensured that the two key projects were completed expeditiously.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements were made and the city was decked up with lights in wake of the PM’s visit. Roads leading to the rally ground were dotted with posters and banners with Modi’s images and appeals of local leaders urging people to attend the rally.