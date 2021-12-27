PM to inaugurate metro stretch, attend IIT convocation in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur metro rail and Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project in Kanpur on Tuesday. Prior to this, he will attend the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur, said a Press Information Bureau (PIB) press release.

Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline will be operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The 356-km pipeline originates from Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh and terminates at Panki Depot in Kanpur. Established at the cost of ₹1,524 crore, it will cater to the demand of petroleum products from northern states and has a capacity of 3.5 million metric tonne per annum. The pipeline is equipped with the state-of-the-art supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA system, ensuring supply of petrol and diesel to Kanpur, Lucknow, Aonla, Shahjahanpur, Baitalpur and Gonda.

The completed nine-km long section of Kanpur metro rail project is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel. Modi will also inspect the project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore.

IIT Kanpur creates bio-bubble for its 54th convocation

Lucknow Prior to its 54th convocation ceremony to be held in a hybrid mode on Tuesday, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, prioritised safety and security of attendees by conducting various health checks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the event as the chief guest while Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the guests of honour. IIT Kanpur will be hosting physical convocation after a year as it was held virtually last year.

“Bio-bubble is a concept developed recently in the field of sports, especially in cricket, where a bio-secure environment is created to minimise contamination risks from the novel coronavirus. Although the concept has now spread to many sectors, it is probably the first time that a higher educational institute has adopted such measures for its convocation,” said IIT-K spokesperson Girish Pant.

“IIT Kanpur has left no stone unturned for the safety of the students, dignitaries and guests who will be attending the convocation. The institute has made arrangements to conduct RT-PCR tests of all the attendees on Monday,” he added.

“A subsequent rapid antigen test will also follow on the convocation day prior to opening of the gate to the venue of the event. This will be the first time in India where a convocation will be conducted inside the bio-bubble,” Pant claimed.

Prof S Ganesh, deputy director, IIT Kanpur, said, “As we’re going to celebrate the 54th convocation in a hybrid mode in the presence of respected invited dignitaries, it is our duty to ensure everyone’s safety. Hence, in view of the constantly changing scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are conducting additional precautionary drills inside the campus.”

“Prior tests are to be conducted to check the health of everyone who will be attending the event physically. This is to ensure utmost safety to all the attendees so that the joy of the occasion is not hampered,” he added.

On the occasion, a total of 1,723 students will be receiving their degrees and 80 prizes and medals will also be given. Twenty-one students will also be awarded the “Outstanding PhD Thesis Award” in the second session of the convocation. During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. PM Modi will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Moreover, three honorary doctorate degrees will also be given to three eminent personalities namely prof Rohini M Godbole, Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, and Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty.