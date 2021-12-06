PM to unveil 10000 crore projects in Gorakhpur today

GORAKHPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate projects worth ₹10,000 crore to east UP on Tuesday. In Gorakhpur, he will inaugurate a fertiliser factory worth ₹8,600 crore and an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that has been built at a cost of ₹1,010 crore. Modi will also open three high standard laboratories set up by the Indian Council of Medical Research at the BRD Medical College to test samples for the encephalitis virus (earlier samples were sent to Pune labs), said party leaders.

The city will get another gift in the form of electric buses for the public. For this, the UP transport department has launched 15 electric buses for local commute.

The PM’s visit to the region assumes political significance as UP Assembly elections are due early next year. In 2017, the BJP had managed to win 115 seats from Gorakhpur, Basti and Varanasi divisions in East UP.

“The PM’s visit to Gorakhpur will infuse fresh energy in party workers who are on a mission to ensure a second term for Yogi Adityanathji,” said Satyendra Sinha, BJP spokesperson. The party has arranged several buses to ferry people from far flung areas to Manbela Ground, the venue for the PM’s programme.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been camping in the city since Friday to oversee the preparations for the PM’s programme, drove to the fertiliser factory and the rally ground to take stock of the security arrangements.

As many as 53 battalions of paramilitary forces, including the PAC, the RAF, 4,000 policemen, 2 DIGs, 12 SSPs and 24 SPs, had been deployed to ensure tight security arrangements during the PM’s visit. Besides, the region close to the venue was identified as a ‘no flying zone’ and CCTVs cameras were installed to monitor activities, said SSP Vipin Tada.

Prilling tower of Gkp fert factory tallest in world

Among all the urea fertilizer factories built across the world, the prilling tower of Gorakhpur fertilizer factory is the tallest at 149.2 metres, almost twice the height of Delhi’s Qutab Minar (which is 72.5 m tall) .

The tower is used to manufacture urea in pellets form. Set up on 600 acres, the factory has been set up by Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited.