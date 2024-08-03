PMKVY in U.P: Over 64.5K candidates selected through 205 Rozgar Melas to date

Over 21 lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh have been trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) over the past nine years, a state government spokesperson said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015, the PMKVY aims to enhance the skills of the youth and facilitate their employment based on their qualifications.

Under this scheme, 1.50 crore youth have been trained nationwide. The programme offers training with durations of three months, six months, and one year, and provides a certificate upon completion, which is recognised across the country.

UP minister of state (independent charge) for vocational education, skill development, and entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal said, “Following the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, numerous programmes are being implemented to enhance the skills of the youth in our state. The PMKVY is a key component of these efforts. So far, 21.60 lakh youth have been trained under this scheme in Uttar Pradesh.”

He said that through the state government’s efforts to link trained youth with employment, 205 job fairs have been organised, resulting in the selection of 64,589 candidates. ₹179.91 crore has been allocated for the implementation of PMKVY in the state.

Out of the 8.93 lakh trainees who received certificates under the short term training (STT) component of the PMKVY, over 3.39 lakh have been registered on the Skill India Digital platform.

In the latest version of the scheme, PMKVY 4.0, more than 4.61 lakh candidates have been enrolled through 1,367 Skill India Centres. These centres are established in various institutions including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), AICTE-affiliated colleges, Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), PMKK, SSC, CBSE Schools, NIELIT, SDI Raebareli, CIPET, DIAV, HARDICON Training Centers, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Cantonment Boards, and JNV.

Enrollment in training programmes related to new-age job roles is on the rise, with a total of 73,516 candidates registering for specialised courses such as Solar PV installer (Suryamitra), Technician 5G – Active Network Installation, Solar PV Installer – Electrical, Electronics Machine Maintenance Executive, and Solar LED Technician.