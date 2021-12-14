PM Modi, chief ministers watch Ganga aarti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, watched the Ganga aarti from on board a cruise at a ghat in Varanasi on Monday evening.

Before witnessing the Ganga aarti, PM Modi boarded Vivekanand Cruise at Ravidas Ghat.

Several earthen lamps were lit at the Ravidas Ghat welcoming the Prime Minister. The Vivekanand Cruise was also decked up with lights.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister offered prayers to Sant Ravidas in Varanasi after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. PM Modi also took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath after having lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kashi, will participate in a conclave of chief ministers on Tuesday.

The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura and Uttarakhand, along with deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland, will participate in the meet. The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of furthering team India spirit.

Besides Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu would attend the conclave.

Thereafter, PM Modi will also visit Swar Ved Temple built in the Umaraha area of Varanasi.