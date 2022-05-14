Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to meet Uttar Pradesh ministers in Lucknow on May 16
lucknow news

PM Modi to meet Uttar Pradesh ministers in Lucknow on May 16

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kushinagar
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here to interact with Uttar Pradesh ministers at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Monday (May 16).

Modi is also scheduled to visit Kushinagar where he will attend a programme organised at Mahanirvana Stupa on the occasion of Buddha Purnima the same day.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Kushinagar and reviewed preparations for the PM’s tour.

An official spokesman confirmed that the prime minister is scheduled to meet the council of ministers at the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh ministers have recently concluded their visits to all the 18 divisions of the state. Modi’s interaction with the Uttar Pradesh ministers may centre on the progress of implementation of development programmes/schemes at the grassroots level in various districts and divisions.

The chief minister issued directives to administrative and police officers at a meeting held at Kushinagar international airport. He said all the preparations should be completed in time. He went to Mahaparinirvana temple, offered prayers and reviewed the arrangements there as well.

