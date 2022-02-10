PM’s first rally with physical presence in Saharanpur today

SAHARANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first meeting with physical presence here on Thursday when voters of 58 constituencies of 11 districts of western UP will cast their votes to elect their representatives.

Election in 7 constituencies of Saharanpur district is to be held in the second phase on February 14 and campaign for this phase will end on February 10.

Saharanpur is situated adjacent to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli and the PM can give a message to voters through the rally.

The BJP’s district president in Saharanpur Mahendra Saini shared that rallies convened during campaign were always meant for giving message to voters.

He said that the PM had launched his campaign in 2017 and 2019 election by seeking blessings of Maa Shakumbhari whose Shakteepeeth was situated in Behat area of the district.

He would again launch his campaign from Saharanpur after seeking blessings of Maa Shakumbhari, said Saini.

PM Modi was to launch his election campaign in western UP with a rally in Bijnor on February 2 but he couldn’t reach there due to bad weather and addressed the gathering virtually.

Opposition leaders Jayant Choudhary had tweeted that it was bright sunshine in Bijnor but the atmosphere for BJP was not good. Later Akhilesh Yadav also said that the PM avoided going to the rally and said the weather was good there.

People of Muzaffarnagar,Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bagpat, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra of Braj area will cast their votes on February 10.

Former MLA of Congress in Saharanpur Surendra Kapil said that the BJP was facing a tough challenge in the first phase election and the PM’s rally in Saharanpur had been organised as an attempt to woo voters in support of the BJP. He said,” I don’t think all these old tricks of the BJP will work now”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said party candidates and voters from Nakur, Behat, Saharanpur (city), Saharanpur (rural), Deoband, Gangoh and Rampur Maniharan would be present at the Modi rally.

“All arrangements have been made to hold the rally as per the guidelines of the election commission,” UP BJP co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey said in Lucknow. He said chief minister Yogi Adityanath would also be present.

Modi’s Saharanpur rally would also be beamed from party’s social media handles and the party has also shared link of the rally with smartphone users.

After Saharanpur, Modi who has so far addressed four virtual rallies in west UP, is scheduled to address another rally, possibly in Kasganj. “The exact itinerary from PM office is awaited,” a BJP leader said about Modi’s proposed rally possibly on Friday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first-round polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising Yogi’s hand in a show of triumph. The photo shared by all BJP social media handles quickly went viral as it was also accompanied by a poem in Hindi that basically meant that hard work never goes waste.

The poem that Yogi shared with Modi’s photo on his twitter handle read: “Peedit, shoshit, dukhit bandhavon ke humko hain kasht mitaney, datey huey hain rashtradharm par seena taaney, kadam nirantar chalte jinke, shram unka aviram hai, vijay sunishchit hoti unki ghoshit ye parinaam hai (we have to remove the sufferings of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden/we are engaged in nation building/those who regularly tread the path of labour/they surely win, result is a foregone conclusion).”