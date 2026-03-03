POCSO accused shoots 17-year-old dead in Basti village

A 12th-grade minor girl (17) was shot dead at her home in Basti district late Monday night by a man who had raped her earlier, recorded intimate videos, and gone absconding after her family filed a police complaint, informed police officials here on Tuesday. The accused also assaulted and threatened the brother. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police said the victim girl’s family has named Mandeep, a resident of the same village, who they said entered their house around 1 am through the back door and fired two shots at the girl—one in the head and another in the neck—while she slept next to her brother. The accused also assaulted and threatened the brother. The girl’s mother, who was sleeping outside, however, confronted the attacker, who also fired at her but missed.

Police said the family named Mandeep, who had drugged and raped the girl months ago, taking photos and making videos. When she distanced herself, he threatened to make them public. He actually posted some on social media on December 18, 2025.The family then lodged an FIR at Kalwari police station under the POCSO Act and IT Act. Mandeep had been on the run since then.

The girl’s father works in Punjab while she lived with her mother and brother. She was preparing for the UP Board exams.

Basti additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shyamakant said teams have been formed to apprehend Mandeep.