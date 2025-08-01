Police bust inter-district vehicle theft gang in Lucknow; 3 held

With the arrest of three men with alleged criminal backgrounds, Krishnanagar police on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-district vehicle theft gang. Officials said the gang would steal two-wheelers parked both in public and isolated locations. (For representation)

The police recovered nine stolen motorcycles and one scooter from various locations in the city following their arrest. The breakthrough came as police intensified surveillance and patrolling following rising vehicle theft complaints in Lucknow’s south zone, according to an official release issued on Friday.

The accused were identified as Arif, 32, a truck driver from Badalkheda under Para police station; Asu Rastogi (30), a painter from Purana Haiderganj under Bazarkhaala police station; and Salman (30), a scrap dealer from Bulaki Adda, also under Bazarkhaala police limits. All three were caught by a Krishnanagar police team from behind a medical store in LDA Colony area, the release said.

Officials said the gang would steal two-wheelers parked both in public and isolated locations. They would remove the original number plates and install fake ones. The gang, operating across various parts of the city for several months, would either sell the vehicles at throwaway prices or dispose of the spare parts, officials added.

The investigation began following a theft complaint filed by one Ankul, a resident of Unnao, whose two-wheeler was stolen from Lokbandhu Hospital on July 18 last. Based on the FIR registered at the Krishnanagar police station, a team busted the gang, using technical surveillance and manual inputs, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to multiple thefts. The police recovered 10 stolen vehicles from various locations. According to a senior police official, multiple cases had been registered against the accused in Thakurganj, Naka Hindola, Sarojini Nagar, Wazirganj and Para police stations.

The senior official said that Arif has over 10 serious criminal cases, including charges under the POCSO Act and IPC sections related to theft and assault.