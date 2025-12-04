Police negligence in bail cases curtails liberty of accused: HC

The Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) to issue a circular to all district police chiefs stating that if any negligence is found on the part of a police officer in providing timely instructions (information) in bail pleas to the government advocate, strict action must be taken, as such lapses amount to curtailing the liberty of an accused. The HC was hearing a bail application filed by one Vinod Ram, who is booked in an abduction case. (For representation)

A single bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed this order on November 25 while observing that the liberty of an accused cannot be allowed to be curtailed merely because of the negligence on the part of police officials in furnishing necessary instructions to the court.

The HC was hearing a bail application filed by one Vinod Ram, who is booked in an abduction case.

Earlier, on November 17, the court was informed that despite a letter sent to the Ballia senior superintendent of police (SSP), no instruction had been provided.

Taking a serious view of the delay, the court termed the omission “nothing but interference in the administration of justice” and noted that such an act is “contemptuous”. Consequently, the court had directed the Ballia SSP to appear personally.

In compliance with the court’s order, Ballia SSP Om Veer Singh filed a personal affidavit informing the court that a preliminary enquiry had been initiated against the SI concerned and he had been suspended pending inquiry.

“The liberty of the applicant has been curtailed because of this reason, and he remained in jail for more than one month unnecessarily despite having a case for bail,” Justice Deshwal observed.

Allowing the bail application, the court held that there was no last-seen evidence linking the applicant to the abductee and that the implication was based solely on the statement of a co-accused. Considering that the charge sheet had been filed and the applicant had no criminal history, the court granted him bail.