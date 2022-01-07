Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Police station clerk ‘thrashes’ BJP office bearer in UP’s Agra
Police station clerk ‘thrashes’ BJP office bearer in UP’s Agra

The recommendation for action against the cop has been made to the SSP, said circle officer, Loha Mandi circle, Agra, Archana Singh
The recommendation for action against the cop has been made to the SSP, said circle officer, Loha Mandi circle, Agra, Archana Singh
The recommendation for action against the cop has been made to the SSP, said circle officer, Loha Mandi circle, Agra, Archana Singh (For Representation)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer was allegedly thrashed by a “munshi” (a clerk who maintains police records) of Jagdishpura police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra city on Thursday night, police said. Enraged over the incident, a group of BJP workers led by party MLA from Agra North Purshottam Khandelwal reached the police station on Friday and demanded action against cop (clerk at the police station) Amit Kumar.

“The matter has come to my notice. The recommendation for action against the cop has been made to the SSP Agra,” said Archana Singh, circle officer, Loha Mandi circle, Agra.

“I had gone to Jagdishpura police station to get a dispute between two people in Bodla area resolved. However, clerk Amit Kumar demanded money and also thrashed me without any fault of mine,” alleged BJP’s city unit office bearer Manish Agarwal, 38. He said he intervened in the matter as he belonged to the same area where the dispute had taken place.

