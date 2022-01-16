UP polls: Police vigil outside party offices stepped up, notices pasted to ensure compliance with EC directives

After filing an FIR for major violation of the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols in connection with a Samajwadi Party event on Friday, the Lucknow police on Saturday intensified vigil and deployment outside party offices to ensure strict compliance with election commission (EC) directives in connection with the UP polls, said senior police officials here on Saturday.

They said the notices were pasted at the offices of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after spotting crowds there.

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said the police and district administration will leave no loopholes in compliance with EC directives. He said the notices have been pasted at party offices to make people aware of restrictions being imposed during the UP polls and pandemic outbreak.

Thakur also said the police increased vigil outside the party offices and were carrying out videography and photography from time to time to ensure no gathering takes place there. Police patrolling is also being conducted to ensure no law and order problem arises, he further said.

Another police official said the notice undersigned by the inspector of Gautampalli police station is being pasted at the Samajwadi Party office, making people aware that there are restrictions imposed under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 for not allowing gathering of more than four people at one place, curbs under Covid protocols, besides breach of the model code of conduct (MCC) of the Election Commission of India.

Similarly, a notice was pasted at AAP office at Sapru Marg a few minutes before the manifesto committee meeting scheduled to start there at 1 pm.

Earlier on Friday, the Lucknow police had filed an FIR at the Gautampalli police station against 2500 unidentified people in connection with the Samajwadi Party event over the alleged violation of the Covid protocols, breach of MCC and prohibitory orders soon after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a virtual rally-cum-press conference to induct former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders into his party.

Moreover, the election commission suspended the police station in-charge of Gautam Palli police station, Lucknow, Dinesh Singh Bisht on the charge of gross negligence in the discharge of duties. The election commission has directed assistant police commissioner, Lucknow, Akhilesh Singh and additional city magistrate Govind Maurya to submit a clarification over the large gathering of people in a political party office and on the roads.

The election commission had initially prevented the political parties from campaigning physically till January 15 amid the Covid-19 surge in the country.

The Election Commission Saturday extended its ban on physical rallies and road shows in the five poll-bound states until January 22, an official statement said.

The poll panel, however, granted a relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities, the statement said. The decision was announced after a virtual meeting of the chief election commissioner with chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the five states on Saturday.