Police’s election cells become active in Prayagraj range

Election cells in respective districts of the police range have become active ahead of the upcoming 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The election cells in all the districts of the range, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh, have started identifying sensitive and vulnerable polling booths besides preparing a list of persons against whom precautionary measures need to be taken before the elections.

Prayagraj range comprises Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Prayagraj districts. Although no major trouble or violence was reported during the last polls, there are many polling booths in the range that are considered sensitive, and incidents of scuffles and minor clashes between members of political parties have been reported in the past.

IG Range Rakesh Singh said as per instructions of the election commission, election cells in the districts of the range are now active. Meetings are being held at the district level for poll preparations in which strategies for fair and free elections are being chalked out. Instructions have been given for preparing a report about each booth.

Officials are making visits at booths in the district, and police have been asked to prepare a list of trouble makers, history-sheeters, anti-social elements and persons who may create disturbance and disrupt the peaceful polling process. Preventive action under 107/116 CrPC will be taken against the known and potential trouble makers to ensure that they do not disturb peace during polls.

Election cells have been directed to prepare vulnerable mappings and take the help of locals and village watchmen to keep an eye on suspects and incidents of disputes and scuffles under their jurisdiction.

IG Range further said that within a week, poll preparations will be in full swing and decisions will be taken regarding duty allotment. As per directions of the government, poll preparations and police action are being reviewed on daily basis, IG Range added.