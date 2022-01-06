Political parties in Uttar Pradesh gear up for digital campaign amid Covid surge

Political parties in Uttar Pradesh have started preparing to run a digital election campaign after a surge in Covid-19 cases across the state.

The move comes in the background of Uttar Pradesh recording 2,038 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 5,158.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress are strengthening their information technology (IT) infrastructure to hold virtual rallies as well as digital public meetings on various social media platforms, including Twitter, You Tube and Facebook.

During its three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh in December, the Election Commission of India had said that all political parties wanted polls on schedule following all the Covid-19 protocols.

“While announcing the schedule for the assembly elections, the poll panel will take cognizance of the Covid-19 situation in the poll-bound states. A decision on curtailing big political rallies and holding virtual rallies will be taken according to the Covid-19 graph,” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra had said.

The commission will also take notice of the Allahabad high court’s request to defer the assembly elections in the state as well as to ban rallies and public meetings in view of the growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, he had added.

BJP state unit spokesperson Sameer Singh said the party is organising digital and virtual meetings with its workers across the state during the Covid pandemic. Party offices in the 75 districts and 18 divisions up to the booth level in Uttar Pradesh are equipped with devices to conduct virtual meetings, he said, adding that regular feedback is being collected from party workers to strengthen the infrastructure. The BJP rallies and public meetings are available on all the social media platforms. In view of an increase in the Covid-19 cases or ECI’s instructions, the BJP is geared up to hold virtual public meetings, he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the party delegation had told the ECI to curtail big rallies and road shows organised by the rival political parties in various districts.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has plans to launch her party’s election campaign after ECI announces the poll schedule. And, in view of the Covid spike, the BSP will also make preparations for holding digital public meetings, he said. The BSP is using various social media platforms to communicate with party workers and supporters across the state, Mishra said.

Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the party has geared up its information technology infrastructure. Along with party leaders, office bearers and workers, senior party leaders are interacting with the supporters across the state through the digital medium as well as social media.

The public meetings and rallies of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav are streamed on various digital mediums, he said. The SP had told ECI to hold the assembly election on time by following the Covid-19 protocol, he further said.

UP Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu said in view of the sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases, the party on Wednesday sent a letter to ECI to direct political parties to hold small, nukkad (street corner) meetings, chaupal and door-to-door campaign. The Congress has started preparations for holding virtual public meetings and the party is interacting with its workers and supporters on all the social media platforms, he said.

A political observer, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that after the second wave all the political parties organised an extensive election campaign as well as rallies and road shows across the state since July. The BJP and SP have completed the first and second round of the election campaign. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as BSP national general secretary SC Mishra, have addressed public meetings in various districts. With an increase in Covid-19 cases, the political parties should follow the Covid protocol and focus on digital meetings, he said.

