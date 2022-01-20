Politicians continue seeking tickets for kin

NEW DELHI: .On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi offered to resign as Member of Parliament if the party agreed to field her son, Mayank, to contest the February-March elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“He (Mayank) has been working since 2009 and has applied for a ticket from Lucknow Cantt, rightfully. But if the party has decided to give a ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present Lok Sabha seat if Mayank gets a ticket,” news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

Joshi’s offer came days after Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit the BJP on January 11 and joined the Samajwadi Party. BJP leaders have claimed Maurya, whose daughter is a Member of Parliament of the party, was angry over the denial of ticket to his son. Maurya has denied the claim.

Despite BJP’s one family, one candidate’ policy, several leaders in Goa are believed to have sought tickets for their family members.

In Uttarakhand, Harak Singh Rawat said he asked for a ticket for his daughter-in-law before he was expelled from the BJP.