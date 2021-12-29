Poll campaigns should revolve around Ayodhya and Kashi, Amit Shah tells partymen

VARANASI Union home minister Amit Shah exhorted office-bearers of the BJP’s Kashi and Gorakhpur regions to keep their election campaigns centered around Ayodhya and Kashi and focus more on seats that needed more attention.

The minister told office bearers to prepare a list of the Assembly seats in both the regions and classify seats as A – the seats on which BJP’s victory is sure, B - the seats on which there is a fight and C - the seats on which the party is not in a strong position (therefore, these seats need a lot of focus), stated party sources.

Shah arrived in Kashi on Tuesday evening and held a marathon meeting with the office-bearers, they said.

He also told office-bearers to ensure that the meeting of party workers was held in every mandal (area comprising several mohallas) in each Vidhan Sabha, as per schedule and booth level workers must actively participate in these meetings. “People from every section of the society should be connected to the party,” office-bearers were told.

“Rallies must be held in the assembly constituencies and a good atmosphere should be created in favour of the party,” said Shah.

The home minister said booth level workers should hold discussions with people in their areas and tell them about various schemes and development works done by the BJP governments at the centre and in the state.

Before the meeting with party office-bearers, Shah held a meeting with UP deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Circuit House, where he laid emphasis on synergy between the government and the organisation (party).

Others present in the meeting included Union minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP Kashi region president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, in-charge Subrata Pathak, state co-in-charge Sunil Ojha, election co-in-charge Saroj Pandey, state vice president Laxman Acharya and BJP Goraksh region president Dharmendra Singh.