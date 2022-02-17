Poll code violation: Case lodged against BJP minister Dinesh Khatik in Meerut

MEERUT A case has been lodged against Dinesh Khatik, a minister in Yogi Adityanath led BJP government, in Mawana police station for allegedly threatening polling staff on duty and violating the model code of conduct.

“A case of model code violation has been registered against Dinesh Khatik in Mawana police station. Sector magistrate of Hastinapur constituency, Vaibhav Sharma, has accused the minister of entering a polling booth in Mawana area when the voting was underway on February 10. He was wearing a stole of BJP and holding his mobile phone which was direct violation of model code,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, Prabhakar Choudhary .

The minister also allegedly threatened the polling staff and policemen on duty, the SSP said.

A controversy started soon after SP-RLD alliance candidate Yogesh Verma reached the polling booth for inspection where a polling officer reportedly touched his feet. Agitated over this, BJP workers protested against the act of the officer and accused him of affecting the polling. They reported this issue to Khatik who arrived at the booth and allegedly threatened the polling staff and policemen on duty. The matter subsided only after the polling officer and a sub inspector on duty were removed from the booth.

The SSP said that sector magistrate lodged the complaint on February 13.

Earlier, a case was also registered against the BJP candidate from Sardhana, who is also a sitting MLA, for slapping a presiding officer at a booth in Salawa village on February 10.