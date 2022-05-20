Ruckus at Gorakhpur campus over Indonesian artist Zabylla’s programme

LUCKNOW: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur campus on Thursday as they alleged university has “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artist who is more of a porn star at a programme held on the campus.

MMTU vice chancellor JP Pandey said that the student council had invited an Indonesian pop star Zabylla at the cultural tech event, Techsrijan held at the university campus on May 14 night. “Zabylla is not a porn star but an Indonesian pop star who has performed in many other campuses in the country in the past,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that no formal information was given to the university administration by the students’ council and university has formed a four-member committee to look into the charges leveled by the ABVP.

ABVP activist Saurabh Gaur said that on Thursday they went for a meeting with the vice chancellor. But the university officials with the help of their students attacked them.

But the university official alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Gorakhpur Mahanagar created a ruckus.

The student council rubbished the allegation of spreading obscenity. The organisers of the event termed the allegations as “baseless and misleading.”

Many teachers and families were present during the said program, according to a university press release. The video recording of the entire programme is also available with the university to confirm the fact that there was no obscenity/indecency during the programme, the vice chancellor said.

After the allegations were brought to the notice of the university informally, a four-member committee had been constituted by the university to investigate the allegations. Orders were given to the committee that after proper investigation, it should be clarified whether there was any kind of indecency during the said program or not. So, there was no justification for any kind of demonstration, the press release said.

The cultural event held at MMMUT, Gorakhpur has not gone down well with ABVP activists. “On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, various programs are being organised in honour of freedom fighters remembering their struggle and sacrifice. Organising a program in the university by inviting a porn star for performance is not only an attempt to tarnish the holy festival of freedom, but also with the contributions made in the freedom struggle of the great man in whose name the university is established,” said Saurabh Gaur, the ABVP activist.

ABVP claims that to invite a porn star on the campus is an insult to Mahamana (Madan Mohan Malaviya). Targeting the vice chancellor and the professor in charge of the student council, ABVP members said it is extremely objectionable for persons of such corrupt mentality to be in any dignified post and added that legal action should be ensured against them by sacking them immediately.

