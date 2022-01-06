Positive changes in UP just “trailer”, real film after polls: Gadkari

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the positive changes being witnessed in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath-led state government during the last five years were just a “trailer” and that the real film of making the state developed and prosperous will start after the UP assembly polls.

Gadkari also took a dig at opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party and said the state does not have a government of “mother-son or father-son” but one that runs for inclusive growth with the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (everyone’s trust, everyone’s growth).

Gadkari was addressing a function organised in Sakada of Muratganj area of Kaushambi district for laying foundation stone of a six-lane bridge over Ganga to be built at a cost of ₹1,785 crore as part of the 132-km long ‘Ram Gaman Marg’ project from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of five other projects.

He said “Our thought, work and manifesto is for establishing Ram Rajya” and invoking Mahatma Gandhi he said, “Ram Rajya could be established only by uprooting casteism and communalism besides giving work to all unemployed.”

Promising better connectivity of Kaushambi with Buddhist tourism circuit, the minister also announced construction of a single pillar flyover at Ajuha on the request of MP Vinod Sonkar. Besides, he also announced construction of a cable-held bridge at Phaphamau, Prayagraj and double-decker bridge in Prayagraj city akin to the one existing in Goa making it just the second such bridge of its kind in the country.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar, Manikpur MP RK Singh Patel and MLA Sanjay Gupta among others were also present on the occasion.