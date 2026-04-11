...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Post draft publication, Kanpur sees rise in voters

The updated electoral roll comprises 15,35,294 male voters, 13,15,656 female voters and 110 third gender voters

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
Advertisement

The number of voters in Kanpur rose by over 2.14 lakh to 28,51,060 (28.51 lakh) from the draft stage to the final electoral rolls, according to the final voter list published on Friday.

The number of voters in Kanpur rose by over 2.14 lakh to 28,51,060 (28.51 lakh) from the draft stage to the final electoral rolls, according to the final voter list published on April 10. (For Representation)

Announcing the figures, district election officer/district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said 2,14,947 (2.14 lakh) voters have been added since the draft publication on January 6 when the figures stood at 26,36,113 (26.36 lakh) voters in the district, the DM added.

The updated electoral roll comprises 15,35,294 male voters, 13,15,656 female voters and 110 third gender voters. The district has 23,919 voters with disabilities, of whom 15,186 are male, 8,731 female and 2 from the third gender category. In terms of age distribution, 38,053 voters fall in the 18 to 19 age group, 27,99,560 are between 20 and 84 years and 13,447 are aged 85 and above.

Overall, the final electoral roll of Kanpur shows a reduction of 6,87,201 (6.87 lakh) voters across the district’s 10 assembly constituencies— a drop of nearly 20% compared to the 2024 figures of 35,38,261 (35.38 lakh) voters.

Voters dissatisfied with the decision of the electoral registration officer may file a first appeal before the district magistrate within 15 days of Friday’s publication of the final list. If still unsatisfied, a second appeal can be filed before the chief electoral officer within 30 days. The second appeal may also be submitted by post.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Post draft publication, Kanpur sees rise in voters
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Post draft publication, Kanpur sees rise in voters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.