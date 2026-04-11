Post draft publication, Kanpur sees rise in voters

The number of voters in Kanpur rose by over 2.14 lakh to 28,51,060 (28.51 lakh) from the draft stage to the final electoral rolls, according to the final voter list published on Friday. The number of voters in Kanpur rose by over 2.14 lakh to 28,51,060 (28.51 lakh) from the draft stage to the final electoral rolls, according to the final voter list published on April 10. (For Representation)

Announcing the figures, district election officer/district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said 2,14,947 (2.14 lakh) voters have been added since the draft publication on January 6 when the figures stood at 26,36,113 (26.36 lakh) voters in the district, the DM added.

The updated electoral roll comprises 15,35,294 male voters, 13,15,656 female voters and 110 third gender voters. The district has 23,919 voters with disabilities, of whom 15,186 are male, 8,731 female and 2 from the third gender category. In terms of age distribution, 38,053 voters fall in the 18 to 19 age group, 27,99,560 are between 20 and 84 years and 13,447 are aged 85 and above.

Overall, the final electoral roll of Kanpur shows a reduction of 6,87,201 (6.87 lakh) voters across the district’s 10 assembly constituencies— a drop of nearly 20% compared to the 2024 figures of 35,38,261 (35.38 lakh) voters.

The district election officer/district magistrate said the deletions were primarily on account of deceased voters, those who had shifted out of their constituencies, duplicate entries and names that could not be verified during the electoral roll revision exercise. He said eligible citizens who have not yet enrolled can still apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6.

The highest number of deletions were recorded in Kalyanpur, Cantonment and Maharajpur constituencies. Bithoor and Ghatampur saw the fewest removals.

Between October 27, 2025 and April 1, 2026, authorities approved 2,38,204 Form 6 applications for fresh inclusion, 27,097 Form 7 applications for deletion and 76,636 Form 8 applications for corrections to existing entries. The scale of the revision reflects a sustained effort to clean up the rolls ahead of future elections.

Voters dissatisfied with the decision of the electoral registration officer may file a first appeal before the district magistrate within 15 days of Friday’s publication of the final list. If still unsatisfied, a second appeal can be filed before the chief electoral officer within 30 days. The second appeal may also be submitted by post.