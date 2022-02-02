Post-Covid lung damage: KGMU, Balrampur hospital to prescribe Yoga as alternative therapy

Patients suffering from long-term post-Covid damage to lungs will now be helped with Yoga along with medicines, said experts and doctors at KGMU and Balrampur Hospital.

“I am running post-Covid clinic since July 5, 2021, and even today, I get patients complaining of breathlessness. Their Oxygen level is normal. The drugs, including multivitamins, do not make a complete impact, and this is one big reason why I decided to give such patients an alternative,” said Prof Surya Kant, HoD, respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University.

KGMU and Balrampur Hospital’s Yoga expert Nand Lal Yadav, will examine and prescribe patients with post-Covid lung damage. “Finding less improvement with allopathic drugs on lungs damaged due to Covid, we have now planned to provide such patients with options including Pranayam, Sashtam and Yoga. This will be done in collaboration with Balrampur hospital,” said Prof Surya Kant.

Covid’s first and second waves had damaged the lungs of many patients, who suffer from breathlessness, cough, difficulty in walking, anxiety, and excessive weakness.

“I did Jal Neti daily and wasn’t infected despite over a month-long duty with Covid patients,” said Yadav.

Apart from Prof Surya Kant and Nand Lal Yadav, senior chest physician Dr Anand Kumar Gupta, yoga expert Sunil Singh Yadav and Yoga trainer Sanjeev Trivedi will also be guiding patients. Patients with post-Covid lung damage can contact the Covid clinic at KGMU every Tuesday and at Balram hospital every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

