Power availability improves in Uttar Pradesh as Harduaganj unit functional again
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has claimed it supplied electricity to all rural, semi-urban and urban areas as per the roster without resorting to any extra load shedding on Monday after it made arrangements for 2,000 MW additional power.
The power availability further improved after the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam’s 660 MW Harduaganj thermal unit resumed production on Monday. The unit had been closed for the last several days due to a boiler tube leakage. The corporation started buying around 1600 MW power from other sources from Sunday.
“On Monday, rural areas were provided power for 18.19 hours, Bundelkhand 21 hours, nagar panchayats 22 hours, tehsil headquarters 21.54 hours and district headquarters and bigger cities 24 hours,” a UPPCL spokesman said.
Holding a meeting here, principal secretary (energy) and UPPCL chairman M Devraj said it was very essential that the state’s power plants made optimum generation. He asked officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no power production unit was closed for technical glitches in view of the crisis.
He also asked officials to ensure smooth power supply to people on the occasion of festivals while trying to avoid unnecessary and prolonged shutdowns.
FOCUS ON PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: MINISTER
Later, energy minister AK Sharma also held a meeting with the officials in the Shakti Bhawan to monitor the situation.
He asked officials to focus on preventive maintenance to avoid local faults that, he said, aggravated the crisis. He directed officials to make an action plan to reduce line losses to save energy. Sharma also reiterated the chief minister’s directives to the officials.
Tablets worth several lakhs gutted in fire at Vikas Bhawan store in Prayagraj
Around 5000 tablets kept in a store at Vikas Bhawan were gutted in a fire that erupted owing to unknown reasons on Monday morning. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Colonelganj police station. According to reports, the store is close to Saras auditorium and goods belonging to the Panchayati Raj department were shifted to the store around a week back.
BMC kickstarts footpath redevelopment work in South Mumbai
Mumbai: In a bid to improve the city's walkability spaces and to make its existing footpaths pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation kick-started the restoration of footpaths in two heritage precinct areas in South Mumbai. As part of this project, the BMC is set to improve a 3.5-kilometer stretch which will cover the Churchgate Pedestrian Plaza, The Regal Traffic node, and the footpaths in the Metro Junction. The project was proposed by the BMC last year.
Elaborate security in UP; 2,846 sensitive points identified
LUCKNOW The UP Police have identified around 2,846 sensitive points across the state and made elaborate security arrangements covering 7,436 Eidgahs and 19,949 mosques at around 31,151 places where namaz would be offered on Eid-ul-Fitr and other occasions.
Increase minimum fare to ₹30, demand taxi drivers
Mumbai Amidst the rising price of Compressed Natural Gas, the Mumbai Taximen's Association, a union of black and yellow taxi owners and drivers, has appealed to the state transport department to revise the fare of metered taxis in the state capital by ₹5. On April 30, the price of CNG was increased by ₹4 and at present, the cost of a litre in Mumbai is ₹76. Back then, the cost of CNG was ₹49.
BJP, MNS raising Babri Masjid demolition, loudspeakers to divert attention from inflation, unemployment: MVA partners
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena targeted Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the ruling alliance on Monday said the Babri Masjid demolition and the use of loudspeakers at religious places were raised to divert attention from the serious issues plaguing the country. It also alleged that attempts were made to create communal tension in Maharashtra.
