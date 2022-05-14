Power disruption at KGMU, Lucknow, hits patients

Power disruption at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday troubled many patients as they could not get services, including outpatient department (OPD) slips. Two patients, who were on ventilator in respiratory medicine department, were shifted to trauma centre. However, spokesperson for KGMU Dr Sudhir Singh said the patients were shifted due to medical reasons.

The power crisis started at around 8.30 am reportedly due to a cable fault. Due to it, several places plunged into darkness for some time. “The power crisis was managed soon. No patient had to be shifted to other place due to power failure. The ones shifted from respiratory medicine to trauma centre was due to medical reasons and not power failure,” said spokesperson for KGMU Dr Sudhir Singh.

As a result of the power crisis, the OPD slips needed to see doctor in the OPD could not be issued for a while. Over 100 patients, who could not get OPD slips, decided to return home.

The cable fault is reported to be linked to the construction work going on near the PRO office. During the work, one of the cables got damaged and due to this power supply to half a dozen wings of the KGMU was disrupted.

OPD block, urology, respiratory medicine, plastic surgery, PRO office suffered power failure. The diagnostic facility was also hampered due to power failure. The sudden power outage made the attendants of patients on ventilator worried as power back-up on ventilator is not for a long time. However, with generators working the power supply was restored soon.