Practicality ‘missing’ in practical labs of aided colleges

Laboratories of some government-aided intermediate colleges cut a sorry figure even as practical examinations for Class 12 students are set to kick off on February 9. A laboratory at Harishchandra Inter College. (HT)

While Aminabad Inter College, which Lucknow Municipal Corporation manages with the help of corporate social responsibility funds, houses laboratories that resembled no less than those in private schools, the facility at Harishchandra Inter College narrated a tale of negligence.

Similarly, laboratories of some other intermediate colleges that run on government aid or with the help of local political figures also didn’t inspire much confidence during a visit by this reporter for this report.

At Harishchandra, the chemistry lab has been shut for several years after two portions of its ceiling collapsed in the middle of a night. Its physics lab has been shut as well due to water seepage. While an official said its high school lab was used at times, layers of dust on the furniture in the latter room suggested that it was not frequently used.

The damaged laboratories of Lucknow Inter College have not seen much repair for the last five years. “It gets difficult to conduct practical exams in the college. If we can get some aid from the government, it will be beneficial for students. Labs play an important role in the teaching process, especially when it comes to science subjects. We tried reaching out to many authorities but with no luck,” said principal Rajni Yadav.

At Bappa Shri Narain, a vocational institute, furniture and equipment at its labs require renovation, which is difficult with meagre funds. Lucknow Montessori Inter College and many other colleges in the city had a similar tale to narrate.

District inspector of schools (DIoS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey said that the maintenance of laboratories was the responsibility of school management.

“Schools can apply for government-run project Alankaar to receive extra aid for the maintenance of the buildings. The required parameters to apply for the scheme include that an institute must have more than 300 students and has at least 25% of the total funds required,” he added.