Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: 3 kids from UP make it to PM’s honours list

It was a proud day for Uttar Pradesh as three youngsters from the state won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2022, on Monday. They are Jiya Rai (13) from Azamgarh, Abhinav Kumar Choudhary (15) from Moradabad and Chandhary Singh Chaudhary (13) from Aligarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a virtual ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave digital certificates to them using block chain-driven technology developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project and a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh credited in their bank account.

Jiya is a para athlete who achieved India’s top ranking in open water para swimming, according to a PIB tweet. She is the first Autism Spectrum Disorder girl to swim 36 km in 8 hours and 40 minutes from Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India. Her name finds mention in Asia Book of Records for her achievement.

Jiya has been awarded the PMRBP for her excellence in sports, said her father Madan Rai.

In a tweet congratulating Jiya, PM Modi said, “Jiya Rai is an inspiration for everyone. At a young age, she defied odds to become India’s top ranking open water para swimmer. Congratulations to her for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhinav, a Class 12 boy, was feted in the social work category as he helped 10,000 underprivileged children by arranging second-hand books through a website, while Chandhary Singh Chaudhary, a Class 8 student, was awarded in the sports category for making a record of skating for 96 hours.

Abhinav (15) has won the PMRBP in the social service category. “During the lockdown, new books were largely inaccessible and very costly. I faced a lot of problems which gave me the idea to develop a webstore for others who can’t afford books. I urged my friends to sell their books at my store instead of selling it to scrap dealers,” said Abhinav, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

He provided second hand books through his webstore, Cruise Books, to more than 10,000 students who couldn’t afford new ones. “The store has also resold over 30,000 books, saving almost 1,900 trees,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My webstore also provides low-cost printing services all over India and makes it easy to sell and collect used books. It also promotes saving of paper by promoting reuse of books,” he added.

“I am committed to providing practical solutions to the world’s most pressing issues and exploring ways to use technology to empower children to become the next generation of change-makers,” he said.

Chandhary Singh Chaudhary (13), was awarded the PMRBP in the sports category for making a record of skating for 96 hours. He is a student of Delhi Public School, Aligarh. According to a PIB tweet, Chandhary created a record of 48 hours continuous roller skating practice which got mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He dedicated his success to his father, Tejendra Singh Chaudhary and his coaches. His father is a hawker at a gas agency. “My father is my inspiration and hero,” said Chandhary.

Chandraya has set a record twice by participating in Guinness World Records and 10 other record books.

At the age of 11, he had mastered swimming, roller skating, air pistol shooting, and taekwondo. He has won many gold, silver, bronze medals at the state and national level.

Winners of last year’s Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2021 were also honoured with a certificate and cash award of ₹ 1 lakh credited in their account.

A recipient of the award in 2021, Vyom Ahuja (12), for his achievements in art and culture, received the certificate by PM Modi through block chain method. He is a Class 8 student at City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar campus 1, having 35 records to his name in the field of music, general knowledge, science, and sports. He started playing flute when he was barely 2 years old and plays musical instruments like harmonica and saxophone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohd Shadab of Aligarh (scholastic category), Kunwar Divyansh Singh of Barabanki (bravery), Chirag Bhansali of Gautam Buddh Nagar (innovation) and Mohammad Rafey of Prayagraj (sports) were other winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021 from Uttar Pradesh who were also honoured on Monday.

In view of the unprecedented circumstances, a virtual function was held where awardees of PMRBP 2021 and 2022 along with their parents and district magistrate concerned joined the event from their district headquarters.

In all, 29 children have been conferred the PMRBP this year, selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements in innovation (7), social service (4), scholastic (1), sports (8), art & culture (6) and bravery (3) categories. There are 15 boys and 14 girls among the awardees belonging to 21 states and UTs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Faara Nadeem