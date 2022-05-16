Prayagraj: 13 cops transferred to Pratapgarh

Additional Director General (ADG) Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash has transferred 13 policemen to Pratapgarh on special duty after receiving complaints of corruption against them. The transferred cops include a suspended policeman.

The action was taken after complaints regarding their relations with a betting racket, corruption, and illegally realising money. Earlier, ADG has attached some SHOs to the riot control unit for negligence in duty.

It is worth mentioning that STF busted a betting racket on Thursday. SSP suspended Tagore Town police outpost in-charge and three other policemen for patronising the racket.

On Sunday, ADG Zone also took action against cops for their involvement in corruption.

Atul and Ravisen from the cyber police station, Abhay, Ziauddin from police lines, trans-Yamuna crime branch cop Dharmendra Yadav and Anil Singh, crime branch north team cop Ramesh Patel, crime branch cops of trans-Ganga area Ravidev Singh and Yaqub, Avnish and Deepak of election cell, Shakti Singh at Handia police station and suspended cop Alok Mishra will now be on duty with SP Pratapgarh.

Meanwhile, a video of the former trans-Yamuna crime branch in-charge also went viral in which he can be seen with a person accused of running the betting racket. The video was shot during the in-charge’s birthday party. However, the sub-inspector claimed that the video was fake, and he has taken action against the person accused of running the betting racket.